FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominion's Connecticut Millstone 2 reactor shut
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Dominion's Connecticut Millstone 2 reactor shut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dominion Resources Inc's 
877-megawatt Unit 2 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in
Connecticut was shut by early Monday from 96 percent power on
Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily
report.
    Meanwhile, Unit 3 was operating at 93 percent power
capacity.  
-----------------------------------------------------------     
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE      
STATE:      Connecticut      
COUNTY:     New London      
TOWN:       Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of     
            Hartford, the state capital     
OPERATOR:   Dominion Nuclear      
OWNER(S):   Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct)     
            Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct)     
                   - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct)  
 
                   - Central Vermont Public (1.73 pct)   
 
UNIT(S):    2 - 877-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized     
            reactor     
            3 - 1,145-W Westinghouse pressurized water     
            reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
COST:       Unit 2 - $424 million     
            Unit 3 - $3.77 billion     
TIMELINE:      
1966 -      Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water    
            reactor - construction permit issued      
1970 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service     
1970 -      Unit 2 construction permit issued     
1974 -      Unit 3 construction permit issued     
1975 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service     
1986 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service      
1998 -      Unit 1 retired     
2001 -      Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and  
 
            others as part of the deregulation of the New     
            England power markets     
2005 -      NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20     
            years     
2009 -      NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7  
 
            percent to about 1,230 MW      
2015 -      Unit 2 original operating license expires     
2025 -      Unit 3 original operating license expires     
2035 -      Unit 2 extended operating license expires     
2045 -      Unit 3 extended operating license expires

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.