UPDATE 2-Duke Energy Catawba 1 reactor remains shut, power restored
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Duke Energy Catawba 1 reactor remains shut, power restored

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Operators working to restart Unit 1
    * Unit 2 on refueling outage
    * NRC inspectors monitoring event


    April 5 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp said on
Thursday it restored power at its 2,258-megawatt Catawba nuclear
power plant in South Carolina following a power outage on
Wednesday, however, Unit 1 remained shut.	
    "Although power has been restored to the station, the units
are not currently generating electricity," company spokeswoman
Mary Green said.	
     The 1,129-MW Unit 1 tripped offline from full power on
Wednesday due to the loss of offsite power. Unit 2 has been on a
planned refueling outage since March 10.	
    "Today we will be methodically and deliberately working to
start the unit 1 back but have no estimates," Green said.	
    An investigation was being conducted regarding the cause and
both units were in stable condition.	
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its inspectors
were currently monitoring the event at the plant.	
    "There was no radiation released or impact to plant workers
or the public," the NRC added.	
---------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:      South Carolina   
COUNTY:     York   
TOWN:       Lake Wylie, which is 85 miles (136 km) north of  	
            Columbia, the state capital   
OPERATOR:   Duke Energy Corp   
OWNER(S):   Unit 1 -    	
            - North Carolina Electric Member Corp. (56.25 pct)  	
            - Duke Energy Corp. (25.00 pct)  	
            - Saluda River Electric Co-op. (18.75 pct)  	
            Unit 2 -  	
            - North Carolina Municipal Power Agency (75 pct)  	
            - Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (25 pct)   
CAPACITY:   2,258 MW   
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,129-MW Westinghouse pressurized water  	
            reactor  	
            2 - 1,129-MW Westinghouse pressurized water  	
            reactor   
FUEL:       Nuclear   
DISPATCH:   Baseload   
COST:       $3.6 billion   
TIMELINE:   
1974 -      Groundbreaking   
1985 -      Commencement of commercial operation of Unit 1 1986 
 
1986 -      Commencement of commercial operation of Unit 2 2001 
 
2001 -      Applies to the NRC to renew original 40 year  	
            operating licenses   
2003-       NRC approves 20 year licenses extension   
2043-       Operating licenses expires

