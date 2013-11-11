FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke S.C. Oconee 1 reactor cut to 20 pct power
November 11, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Duke S.C. Oconee 1 reactor cut to 20 pct power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp’s 846-megawatt Unit 1 at the Oconee nuclear power plant in South Carolina was reduced to 20 percent power by early Monday from full power early Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: South Carolina COUNTY: Oconee TOWN: Seneca about 145 miles (233 km) northwest of

Columbia, the state capital OPERATOR: Duke OWNER(S): Duke CAPACITY: 2,538 MW UNIT(S): Three 846-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water

reactor Units 1-3 FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $600 million

TIMELINE: 1973 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1974 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2000 - NRC extends original 40-year operating licenses

for an additional 20 years 2008 - Duke files combined construction and operating

license (COL) with NRC to build two of Toshiba

Corp /Shaw Group Inc’s

Westinghouse 1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the

proposed William States Lee III plant in Cherokee

County, South Carolina near the company’s McGuire

and Catawba nuclear plants 2011 - NRC decides on Westinghouse AP1000 reactor

certification 2013 - NRC expects to decide on the William States Lee

COL 2033 - Unit 1 license expires 2033 - Unit 2 license expires 2034 - Unit 3 license expires

