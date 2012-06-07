FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Onofre nuclear units in Calif to be shut through August
June 7, 2012

San Onofre nuclear units in Calif to be shut through August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The two-unit San Onofre nuclear plant in California will be shut through August, a spokeswoman for Edison International’s Southern California Edison utility said on Thursday.

The utility said it plans to submit a plan to return Unit 2 to service by the end of July, but any restart will require approval of nuclear regulators which will take additional time, the spokeswoman said.

The 2,150-megawatt nuclear station has been shut since January and the state power grid operator has warned that its loss will strain electric supplies in Southern California as warmer temperatures boost demand for power over the summer.

