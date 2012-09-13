NRC to discuss oversight of Calif. San Onofre nuclear units

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it will hold a public meeting in October to discuss the status of its oversight of the two-unit San Onofre nuclear plant in California.

The nuclear regulator will hold the meeting on Oct. 9 to respond to questions about tube degradation issues at the plant, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station operated by Edison’s Southern California Edison utility has been shut since January after the discovery of premature tube wear in the giant steam generators.