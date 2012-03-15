Three tubes fail test at Calif. San Onofre 3 reactor

* SCE did not say when reactors would return to service

* Power prices remain weak despite plant shutdown

* San Onofre steam generators replaced in 2010 and 2011

March 15 (Reuters) - Three steam generator tubes in one of the units at Southern California Edison`s (SCE) 2,150-megawatt (MW) San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station have failed pressure tests since the plant was shut in January for testing, the company said Thursday.

The company did not say when the plant’s two reactors would return to service.

But despite the shutdown of both San Onofre reactors, power prices in the U.S. West have remained at their lowest levels in 10 years primarily due to very weak gas prices, which are also at 10-year lows because of swelling inventories and soaring production from shale gas fields.

SCE, a unit of California power company Edison International , shut the 1,080-MW Unit 3 on Jan. 31 after station operators detected a leak in one of the unit`s steam generator tubes that released a very small amount of radioactive gas, the company said in a release late Wednesday, .

There are 19,454 steam generator tubes in Unit 3. SCE is in the process of pressure testing and plugging 129 of those tubes (about 1 percent) that showed higher than normal wear.

Both Unit 3 and the 1,070-MW Unit 2 are off line.

SCE shut Unit 2 for planned refueling and the replacement of the reactor vessel head on Jan. 9.

The company had planned to return Unit 2 to service in mid March but earlier this month said Unit 2 would not return until officials were satisfied the Unit 2 steam generators would not experience a leak similar to Unit 3.

SCE said it has already sealed off about 192 of the steam generator tubes, about 1 percent of the total, in Unit 2 that showed accelerated wear.

The company installed new steam generators manufactured by Japanese multinational conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Unit 2 in 2010 and Unit 3 in 2011.

SCE said the tubes being tested in Unit 3 were being slowly pressurized with non-radioactive water in stages, using up to three times the normal operating condition pressure.

Since three tubes have failed the so called “in-situ” pressure test, SCE said it expects the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to conduct additional inspections.

Tubes undergoing this kind of testing are removed from service by plugging them, whether or not they pass the test. SCE said the generators are built with an allowance of extra tubes so some can be taken out of service during the life of the plant.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes. The two reactors at the San Onofre plant can power more than two million homes.

SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake. Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric unit has a 20 percent stake and the City of Riverside, California, has less than a 2 percent stake.