Energy Northwest's Columbia reactor back at full power after work
November 17, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Energy Northwest's Columbia reactor back at full power after work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Energy Northwest said on Monday its Columbia nuclear power plant in Washington is back at full capacity after it reduced power for maintenance.

The 1,097-megawatt plant was reduced to 88 percent power by early Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Washington COUNTY: Benton TOWN: Richland about 240 miles (390 km) east-southeast

of Olympia, the state capital OPERATOR: Energy Northwest OWNER(S): Energy Northwest CAPACITY: 1,132 UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1975 - Washington Public Power Supply System (WPPSS)

starts building Washington Nuclear Power Unit 2 -

the only one of five planned reactors completed 1984 - Unit begins commercial operation 2012 - NRC renews the plant’s operating license for an

additional 20 years 2043 - License to expire unless renewed (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
