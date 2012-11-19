FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Entergy using spare transformer at NY FitzPatrick reactor
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Entergy using spare transformer at NY FitzPatrick reactor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FitzPatrick nuclear reactor shut after transformer fire
    * Plant's return to service date unknown

    Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Entergy Corp 
decided to use a spare transformer at its FitzPatrick nuclear
power plant in New York to replace one damaged in a fire last
week, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on
Monday.
    "They are still working to replace the transformer. They did
an evaluation of the spare they have on site and determined it
was sufficient to put in," NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan told
Reuters.
    He could not say when the unit would return to service.
    Officials at 855-megawatt FitzPatrick were not immediately
available for comment on the transformer.
    Sheehan said Entergy was still doing a root cause analysis
on the damaged transformer.
    The old transformer failed in a fire on Nov. 11, forcing the
plant to shut.
     The damaged transformer was one of two main transformers
that take electrical power produced by the plant's generator,
step up the voltage and send it out to the grid.
     
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE   
STATE:      New York    
COUNTY:     Oswego    
TOWN:       Scriba, about 175 miles (280 km) west of Albany,    
            the state capital    
OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear   
OWNER(S):   Entergy Corp   
CAPACITY:   855 MW    
UNIT(S):    855 MW General Electric boiling water reactor   
FUEL:       Nuclear    
DISPATCH:   Baseload    

TIMELINE:    
1976 -      Reactor enters service    
2008 -      NRC renews original 40 year operating license for   
            an additional 20 years    
2034 -      Reactor operating license expires

