UPDATE 1-Entergy NY FitzPatrick reactor at 14 pct power for repair

April 2 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 855-megawatt FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in the U.S. state of New York was operating at reduced power on Monday to perform maintenance on one of the reactor's water recirculation pump motors, a company spokeswoman said. The unit began powering down on Sunday morning and was currently operating at about 14 percent power, Entergy spokeswoman Tammy Holden said. Holden did not specify when the unit would return to full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Oswego TOWN: Scriba, about 175 miles (280 km) west of Albany, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 855 MW UNIT(S): 855 MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1976 - Reactor enters service 2008 - U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission renews original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years 2034 - Reactor operating license expires