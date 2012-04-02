FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Entergy NY FitzPatrick reactor at 14 pct power for repair
April 2, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Entergy NY FitzPatrick reactor at 14 pct power for repair

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 855-megawatt
FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in the U.S. state of New York
was operating at reduced power on Monday to perform maintenance
on one of the reactor's water recirculation pump motors, a
company spokeswoman said.	
    The unit began powering down on Sunday morning and was
currently operating at about 14 percent power, Entergy
spokeswoman Tammy Holden said.	
    Holden did not specify when the unit would return to full
power.	
 ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE   
 STATE:      New York    
 COUNTY:     Oswego    
 TOWN:       Scriba, about 175 miles (280 km) west of Albany,   	
             the state capital    
 OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear   
 OWNER(S):   Entergy Corp   
 CAPACITY:   855 MW    
 UNIT(S):    855 MW General Electric boiling water reactor   
 FUEL:       Nuclear    
 DISPATCH:   Baseload    
 TIMELINE:    
 1976 -      Reactor enters service    
 2008 -      U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission renews original	
             40-year operating license for an additional 20	
             years    
 2034 -      Reactor operating license expires

