June 20, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Entergy Miss. Grand Gulf reactor exits outage

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 1,268-megawatt
Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Mississippi ramped up to 28
percent power by early Wednesday after it began exit an outage
by Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.  
    The unit had been on a planned refueling outage since Feb
20. 
-----------------------------------------------------------     
 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE           
STATE:      Mississippi           
COUNTY:     Claiborne           
TOWN:       Port Gibson, about 60 miles west-southwest of       
            Jackson, the state capital           
OPERATOR:   Entergy Corp's Entergy Nuclear           
OWNER(S):   Entergy Corp's System Energy           
            Resources Inc (90 pct) South Mississippi Electric   
            Power Association (10 pct)           
Capacity:   1,268 MW           
UNIT(S):    General Electric boiling water reactor           
FUEL:       Nuclear           
DISPATCH:   Baseload           
COST:       $3.5 billion            
    
TIMELINE:           
1970 -      Plant construction starts - cost estimate $1.2    
            billion for two reactors           
1979 -      Entergy stops work on Unit 2 due to unexpectedly   
            high costs           
1985 -      Unit 1 enters service           
2005 -      Entergy and NuStart pick General Electric/Hitachi   
            1,550 MW Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor  
            (ESBWR) for potential new Unit 3 at the site     
2007 -      NRC issues early site permit for the site        
2008 -      NRC and NuStart file combined construction and    
            operating license (COL) application for the        
            potential new reactor at the site           
2009 -      Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of COL for    
            potential new reactor           
Nov 2011 -  Entergy filed with NRC to renew the       
            original 40-year operating license for an       
            additional 20 years           
2024 -      Unit 1 license expires

