Entergy Mississippi Grand Gulf nuclear power reactor cut to 88 pct

July 16 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp’s 1,190-megawatt Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Mississippi was reduced to 88 percent power by early Wednesday from full power early Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Mississippi COUNTY: Claiborne TOWN: Port Gibson, about 60 miles west-southwest of

Jackson, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Corp’s Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp’s System Energy

Resources Inc (90 pct) South Mississippi Electric

Power Association (10 pct) CAPACITY: 1,190 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.5 billion

TIMELINE: 1970 - Plant construction starts - cost estimate $1.2

billion for two reactors 1979 - Entergy stops work on Unit 2 due to unexpectedly

high costs 1985 - Unit 1 enters service 2005 - Entergy and NuStart pick General Electric/Hitachi

1,550 MW Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor

(ESBWR) for potential new Unit 3 at the site 2007 - NRC issues early site permit for the site 2008 - NRC and NuStart file combined construction and

operating license (COL) application for the

potential new reactor at the site 2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of COL for

potential new reactor 2011 - Entergy files with NRC to renew the

original 40-year operating license for an

additional 20 years 2024 - Unit 1 license expires (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)