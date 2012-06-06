FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Entergy's Indian Point 2 shuts after turbine trip
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Entergy's Indian Point 2 shuts after turbine trip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 1,022-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York shut
automatically on Wednesday morning due to a turbine trip,
according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).	
    The initial indication is that the turbine tripped on loss
of voltage of a generator, NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan said.	
    "Our senior resident inspector was on-site and observed
operator performance post-trip, with no concerns identified," he
added.	
    Company spokesman Jerry Nappi said workers were
investigating the main electrical generator as a probable cause
of the shutdown.	
    The electrical generator is located on the non-nuclear side
of the plant, Nappi said.	
    Indian Point 3 was operating at full power. 	
---------------------------------------------------------- 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                     	
STATE:      New York                  	
COUNTY;     Westchester               	
TOWN:       Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York   	
            City               	
OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear                   	
OWNER(S):   Entergy Nuclear                   	
CAPACITY:   2,062 MW                  	
UNIT(S):    Unit 2 - 1,022 MW Westinghouse pressurized          	
            water reactor                  	
            Unit 3 - 1,040 MW Westinghouse pressurized          
    	
            water reactor                  	
FUEL:       Nuclear                   	
DISPATCH:   Baseload                  	
COST:       $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars)             	
 	
TIMELINE:             	
1962 -      Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the	
            275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The	
            first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but    
 	
            did not meet expectations and the plant was   	
            operated with uranium oxide fuel             	
1974 -      Unit 1 shut               	
1974 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service                 	
1976 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service                 	
2000 -      Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA     	
2001 -      Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison      	
2007 -      Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year 
    	
            operating licenses for an additional 20 years.      
 	
2010 -      NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)   
    	
            ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean 	
            Water Act because the plant's water intake system   
 	
            kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install      
 	
            cooling towers that Entergy said would cost about   
 	
            $1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be built   
 	
            before 2029. Instead, Entergy wants to install a    
 	
            $200 to $250 million Wedgewire screen, which 	
            Could be installed in about three years. The plant 	
            needs a water permit from the state before the 	
            NRC can issue new operating licenses.               
 	
2011/2 -    DEC Administrative Law Judges to hear arguments on  
    	
            the water permit from Entergy and DEC staff on      
 	
            cooling towers versus Wedgewire screens       	
2012 -      NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to hold
    	
            hearings on some 20 contentions from environmental  
 	
            groups and New York State opposed to the      	
            relicensing. With so many contentions, the NRC      
 	
            cannot say when the Commission will make a final    
 	
            decision on the relicensing. The reactors can 	
            continue to operate so long as the relicensing      
 	
            process continues.     	
2013 -      Unit 2 license expires                   	
2015 -      Unit 3 license expires

