UPDATE 1-Entergy shuts New York Indian Point 3 reactor for repairs
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Entergy shuts New York Indian Point 3 reactor for repairs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp said Monday it shut
the 1,031-megawatt Unit 3 at the Indian Point nuclear power
plant for planned work on one of four valves that control the
flow of water into steam generators.
    Earlier Monday, the unit was reduced to 22 percent power
from full power early Sunday, according to a report from the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
    Entergy said the valve, located on the non-nuclear side of
the plant, was responding incorrectly to controls so decided to
shut down the reactor to further troubleshoot the problem.
    Entergy said the unit shutdown caused "no release of
radioactivity and (posed) no threat to the safety of workers or
the public." The company said the plant equipment performed as
designed to shut the reactor.
    Unit 3 had been online for 120 continuous days prior to
today's shut down, Entergy said.
    Unit 2 is operating at full power and has been online for 26
days, the company said.

----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                    

STATE:      New York                 
COUNTY:     Westchester              
TOWN:       Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York  
            City              
OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear                  
OWNER(S):   Entergy Nuclear                  
CAPACITY:   2,037 MW                 
UNIT(S):    Unit 2 - 1,006 MW Westinghouse pressurized         
            water reactor                 
            Unit 3 - 1,031 MW Westinghouse pressurized         
            water reactor                 
FUEL:       Nuclear                  
DISPATCH:   Baseload                 
COST:       $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars)             

TIMELINE:
1962 -      Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the 
            275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The    
            first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but   
            did not meet expectations and the plant was  
            operated with uranium oxide fuel            
1974 -      Unit 1 shut              
1974 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service                
1976 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service                
2000 -      Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA    
2001 -      Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison     
2007 -      Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year
            operating licenses for an additional 20 years.     
2010 -      NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)  
            ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean
            Water Act because the plant's water intake system  
            kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install a
            closed loop cooling system like cooling towers.
2011-13 -   Entergy has argued before an administrative law 
            judge at the NY DEC that cooling towers would cost
            about $1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be
            built before 2029. Opponents of the plant argue the
            company could install smaller cooling towers at a
            much lower cost. Instead of cooling towers, Entergy
            wants to install a $200 to $250 million Wedgewire
            screen system that could be installed in about three
            years. The plant needs a water permit from the state
            before the NRC can issue new operating licenses.    
           
Oct 2012 -  NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to hold
   
            hearings on 10 contentions from environmental   
            groups and New York State opposed to the     
            relicensing. With so many contentions, the NRC      
            cannot say when the Commission will make a final    
            decision on the relicensing. The reactors can
            continue to operate so long as the relicensing      
            process continues.    
Jun 2013 -  NRC staff completes supplemental environmental
            impact statement saying continued operation of
            reactors for 20 years would not harm the environment
            or aquatic life in the Hudson River
2013 -      NRC staff expected to complete supplemental safety
            evaluation report
2013 -      ASLB will allow interveners to file new contentions
            on the supplemental environmental and safety reports
2013 -      DEC could decide on water permit issue 
2013 -      Unit 2 license expires                  
2015 -      Unit 3 license expires

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
