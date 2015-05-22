FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 3,000 gallons of fluid spilled into Hudson river from reactor - Entergy
May 22, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

About 3,000 gallons of fluid spilled into Hudson river from reactor - Entergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp said on Friday that about 3,000 gallons of dielectric fluid escaped from the transformer of the Indian Point 3 nuclear power reactor in New York and leaked into the Hudson River following a transformer failure on May 9.

The company intends to conclude investigations of the cause of the transformer failure by the end of June.

Entergy said on May 11 that the 1,031-megawatt unit reactor, located along the Hudson River about 45 miles (72 km) north of Manhattan, could return to service in a few weeks after shutting on May 9 due to a transformer fire.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul

