US regulator to tighten oversight on Entergy's Massachusetts plant

(Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it would increase oversight on Entergy Corp’s 685-megawatt nuclear power plant in Massachusetts for violations related to unplanned shutdowns in 2013 and 2015.

The action follows an inspection of the plant during a shutdown during a storm last January, which found that Entergy could have prevented an issue related to safety relief valves if it had fixed a problem that led to the failure of a valve during a plant shutdown in February 2013.

“The NRC will determine the need for additional regulatory action and the extent of equipment, human performance and procedure quality issues that have contributed to or complicated the unplanned shutdowns in 2013 and 2015,” the NRC’s Region I administrator, Dan Dorman, said in the statement, issued on Wednesday.

The violations were considered to be of low-to-moderate safety significance, the agency said.