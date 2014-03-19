FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Entergy reduces Massachusetts Pilgrim reactor to clean condenser
March 19, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Entergy reduces Massachusetts Pilgrim reactor to clean condenser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp reduced the
685-megawatt Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts early
Wednesday to clean the condenser, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in an email.
    Electricity traders said the unit was reduced to about half
power early Wednesday from full power earlier in the day.
    The NRC said the company cleans the condenser on a
semi-regular basis to reduce the buildup of biological material,
such as algae.
    Traders estimated the unit would return to full power in a
day or so.
     
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:        Massachusetts       
COUNTY:       Plymouth       
TOWN:         Plymouth       
OPERATOR:     Entergy 
OWNER(S):     Entergy       
UNIT(S):      685 MW Nuclear       
FUEL:         Nuclear 
DISPATCH:     Baseload 
COST:         $462.25 million in 2007 US dollars 
 
TIMELINE:       
1972 -        Pilgrim enters service       
2006 -        Entergy files with NRC to renew the original      
              40-year operating license for an additional 
              20 years       
2012 -        NRC renews reactor license
2032 -        License expires

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
