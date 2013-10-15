FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Entergy Mass. Pilgrim nuclear reactor shut due to power loss
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 2:23 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Entergy Mass. Pilgrim nuclear reactor shut due to power loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt
Pilgrim nuclear power reactor in Massachusetts automatically
shut on Monday due to the loss of one of the two 345-kilovolt
power lines that provide offsite power to the plant, a
spokeswoman said Tuesday.
    "While Pilgrim is shut down, we will take advantage of this
time to perform maintenance that cannot be done while the plant
is operating," Entergy spokeswoman Carol Wightman said.
    Regional utility NSTAR removed the second 345-kV line from
service for planned maintenance last week, she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.