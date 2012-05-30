FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRC to conduct inspection at Entergy LA River Bend
May 30, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

NRC to conduct inspection at Entergy LA River Bend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said on Wednesday it would conduct an augmented inspection at
Entergy Corp's 974-megawatt River Bend nuclear power
plant in Louisiana following a reactor shutdown on May 24.	
    The reactor was manually shut after an electric fault
occurred in a main feedwater pump at the plant, the NRC said in
a report. Other pieces of equipment were affected causing a loss
of main feedwater to the reactor core. 	
    "Plant personnel are continuing to investigate the cause of
the failure and determine necessary repairs," the NRC said.	
    The augmented inspection team, sent to review the events
surrounding the shutdown, is used by the NRC to review more
significant events or issues at NRC-licensed facilities.

