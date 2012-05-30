NRC to conduct inspection at Entergy LA River Bend

May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday it would conduct an augmented inspection at Entergy Corp's 974-megawatt River Bend nuclear power plant in Louisiana following a reactor shutdown on May 24. The reactor was manually shut after an electric fault occurred in a main feedwater pump at the plant, the NRC said in a report. Other pieces of equipment were affected causing a loss of main feedwater to the reactor core. "Plant personnel are continuing to investigate the cause of the failure and determine necessary repairs," the NRC said. The augmented inspection team, sent to review the events surrounding the shutdown, is used by the NRC to review more significant events or issues at NRC-licensed facilities.