Entergy Louisiana River Bend 1 reactor shut - U.S NRC
December 26, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Entergy Louisiana River Bend 1 reactor shut - U.S NRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 974-megawatt River
Bend nuclear power plant in Louisiana was shut by early Friday
from 85 percent power early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said in a report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:      Louisiana
PARISH:     West Feliciana
TOWN:       St. Francisville, about 24 miles (38 km)
            northwest of Baton Rouge, the state capital
OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S):   Entergy Gulf States Louisiana
CAPACITY:   974 MW
UNIT(S):    General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL:       Nuclear
DISPATCH:   Baseload
COST:       $4.2 billion

TIMELINE:
1973 -      Unit 2 proposed
1984 -      Unit 2 cancelled
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service
2008 -      Entergy files a combined construction and
            operating license (COL) application with the NRC
            to build a new 1,550-MW General Electric-Hitachi
            Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor at an
            estimated cost of $6.2 billion
2009 -      Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of the COL
            after the company and GE-Hitachi are unable to
            come to terms on the new reactor
Jan 2015 -  Entergy to file with NRC to renew the original
            40-year operating license for an additional 20
            years
2025 -      Unit 1 license expires

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)

