Entergy Louisiana River Bend 1 reactor shut - U.S NRC

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp's 974-megawatt River Bend nuclear power plant in Louisiana was shut by early Friday from 85 percent power early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Louisiana PARISH: West Feliciana TOWN: St. Francisville, about 24 miles (38 km) northwest of Baton Rouge, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Gulf States Louisiana CAPACITY: 974 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $4.2 billion TIMELINE: 1973 - Unit 2 proposed 1984 - Unit 2 cancelled 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 2008 - Entergy files a combined construction and operating license (COL) application with the NRC to build a new 1,550-MW General Electric-Hitachi Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor at an estimated cost of $6.2 billion 2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of the COL after the company and GE-Hitachi are unable to come to terms on the new reactor Jan 2015 - Entergy to file with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years 2025 - Unit 1 license expires (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)