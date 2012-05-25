FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Entergy shuts LA River Bend due to feed pump problem
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 2:43 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Entergy shuts LA River Bend due to feed pump problem

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp said it manually
shut its 974-megawatt River Bend nuclear power plant in
Louisiana on Thursday due to a loss of high-pressure feed to the
reactor vessel.	
    "The loss was a result of a fault in reactor feed pump,"
company spokesman Mike Bowling said.	
    Operators at the unit initiated a manual scram while repairs
were being made to the faulty instrument, Bowling said.	
    He declined to share estimates on when the unit would return
to service, citing company policy.	
    The unit was operating at 33 percent capacity prior to the
shutdown, Entergy told the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission,
according to a report on its website Friday.	
    The unit was shut on Monday due to a condenser
problem. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE  
STATE:      Louisiana     
PARISH:     West Feliciana     
TOWN:       St. Francisville about 24 miles (38 km)    	
            northwest of Baton Rouge, the state capital     
OPERATOR:   Entergy Nuclear     
OWNER(S):   Entergy Gulf States Louisiana     
CAPACITY:   974 MW     
UNIT(S):    General Electric boiling water reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
COST:       $4.2 billion     
TIMELINE:     
1973 -      Unit 2 proposed     
1984 -      Unit 2 canceled     
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service     
2008 -      Entergy files a combined construction and    	
            operating license (COL) application with the NRC  	
            to build a new 1,550-MW General Electric-Hitachi  	
            Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR)  	
            at an estimated cost of $6.2 billion     
2009 -      Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of the COL    	
            after the company and GE-Hitachi could not come to  	
            terms on the new reactor     
Jan 2015 -  Entergy to file with NRC to renew the original    	
            40-year operating license for an additional 20    	
            years     
2025 -      Unit 1 license expires

