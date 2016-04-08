Entergy gets U.S. NRC approval to fix violations at Waterford 3 reactor

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Entergy Corp’s request to take a series of corrective actions after an investigation found violations at its Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in Louisiana.

Workers at the 1,159-megawatt reactor had failed to perform fire inspections and falsified records, an NRC investigation revealed.

The company has agreed to review its fire watch programs and improve training sessions, the NRC said in a notice.

Considering the resolution by Entergy to take corrective actions, the NRC said it has not issued a notice of violation or a civil penalty to the company. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)