FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Entergy gets U.S. NRC approval to fix violations at Waterford 3 reactor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Entergy gets U.S. NRC approval to fix violations at Waterford 3 reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Entergy Corp’s request to take a series of corrective actions after an investigation found violations at its Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in Louisiana.

Workers at the 1,159-megawatt reactor had failed to perform fire inspections and falsified records, an NRC investigation revealed.

The company has agreed to review its fire watch programs and improve training sessions, the NRC said in a notice.

Considering the resolution by Entergy to take corrective actions, the NRC said it has not issued a notice of violation or a civil penalty to the company. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.