Exelon Illinois Braidwood 1 nuclear reactor up to 98 pct power
October 3, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp's 1,178-megawatt Unit
1 at the Braidwood nuclear power plant in Illinois ramped up to
98 percent power by early Thursday from 85 percent early
Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
    Meanwhile, Braidwood 2 was operating at full power.
    
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    
STATE:     Illinois       
COUNTY:    Will       
TOWN:      Braceville about 60 miles (97 km) southwest of       
           Chicago       
OPERATOR:  Exelon Nuclear       
OWNER(S):  Exelon       
CAPACITY:  2,330 MW       
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,178-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
           2 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
FUEL:      Nuclear       
DISPATCH:  Baseload       
Cost:      $5.2 billion       
       
TIMELINE:       
1976 -     Construction began       
1988 -     Both units enter service       
2013 -     Exelon files with NRC to renew the original 40-year
           operating licenses at both reactors for another 20
           years. The NRC has not yet determined when it will
           decide on the license renewal application. 
2026 -     Unit 1 license to expire, unless renewed      
2027 -     Unit 2 license to expire, unless renewed

