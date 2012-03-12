FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exelon Ill. Byron Unit 1 closes for upgrades
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 6 years

Exelon Ill. Byron Unit 1 closes for upgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp shut its
1,164-megawatt Unit 1 at the 	
Byron nuclear power plant in Illinois over the weekend for
planned upgrades of the facility's switchyard.	
    "We are taking a proactive step to replace insulators in the
switchyard to ensure our equipment meets the highest standards,"
Byron Station Site Vice-President Tim Tulon said in a statement.	
    Exelon said crews would be replacing insulators similar to
those that failed at the plant in January and February, adding
that the earlier ceramic insulator failures were due to tiny
spaces created in the ceramic material during the manufacturing
process.	
    The 1,136-MW Unit 2 will continue to supply electricity.	
----------------------------------------------------------     	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE         	
STATE:      Illinois            	
COUNTY:     Ogle            	
TOWN:       Byron, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago     
 	
      	
OPERATOR:   Exelon Corp            	
OWNER:      Exelon Corp            	
CAPACITY:   2,300 MW            	
UNITS:      Unit 1 - 1,164 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water   	
   	
            reactor       	
            Unit 2 - 1,136 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water   	
   	
            reactor       	
FUEL:       Nuclear       	
DISPATCH:   Baseload       	
            	
TIMELINE:            	
1985 -      Unit 1 begins service            	
1987 -      Unit 2 begins service            	
2024 -      Unit 1 license to expire            	
2026 -      Unit 2 license to expire

