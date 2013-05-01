Exelon Illinois Clinton nuclear reactor up to 97 pct power

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Exelon Corp’s 1,065-megawatt Clinton nuclear power reactor in Illinois ramped up to 97 percent of capacity early Wednesday from 21 percent early Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: DeWitt TOWN: Harp OPERATOR: Exelon Corp OWNER: Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 1,065 MW UNIT : General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload Cost: About $2.6 billion

TIMELINE: 1987 - Begins service 2017 - Exelon expects to file to renew the original 40-year

operating license for another 20 years. 2026 - Original 40-year operating license to expire