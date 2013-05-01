FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exelon Illinois Clinton nuclear reactor up to 97 pct power
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Exelon Illinois Clinton nuclear reactor up to 97 pct power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Exelon Corp’s 1,065-megawatt Clinton nuclear power reactor in Illinois ramped up to 97 percent of capacity early Wednesday from 21 percent early Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: DeWitt TOWN: Harp OPERATOR: Exelon Corp OWNER: Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 1,065 MW UNIT : General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload Cost: About $2.6 billion

TIMELINE: 1987 - Begins service 2017 - Exelon expects to file to renew the original 40-year

operating license for another 20 years. 2026 - Original 40-year operating license to expire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.