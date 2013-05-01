FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exelon Illinois LaSalle reactors 1 And 2 ramped up early Wed.
May 1, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Exelon Illinois LaSalle reactors 1 And 2 ramped up early Wed.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp’s 1,118-megawatt Unit 1 at the La Salle nuclear power plant in Illinois ramped up to 70 percent power early Wednesday from 22 percent power Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Its 1,120-megawatt Unit 2 at plant was operating at 28 percent power, up from 1 percent power on Tuesday. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: LaSalle TOWN: Seneca about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of

Chicago OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 2,238 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,118-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,120-MW GE boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1974 - Construction started 1984 - Units 1 and 2 enter commercial service 2015 - Exelon plans to file with NRC to extend the operating licenses for another 20 years 2022 - Unit 1 license expires 2023 - Unit 2 license expires

