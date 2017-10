July 18 (Reuters) - A unit at Exelon Corp’s 2,264-megawatt (MW) Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania shut early Wednesday, according to power traders.

Officials at Exelon were not immediately available for comment.

A spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said he was not yet aware of a shutdown at the plant.

Unit 1 at Limerick was operating at full power and Unit 2 was operating at 95 percent, according to an NRC plant status report Wednesday morning.