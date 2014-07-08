FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exelon shuts New Jersey 614-MW Oyster Creek nuclear reactor
July 8, 2014

Exelon shuts New Jersey 614-MW Oyster Creek nuclear reactor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp's 614-megawatt Oyster
Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey commenced a plant
shutdown on Monday night for maintenance of safety equipment
that operates valves located inside the drywell, the company
said in a statement.
    The statement did not provide any timeline for the work at
the reactor or any tentative return date.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:      New Jersey
COUNTY:     Ocean
TOWN:       Forked River about 60 miles (96 km) east of
            Philadelphia
OPERATOR:   Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S):   Exelon Nuclear
CAPACITY:   614 MW
UNIT(S):    General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL:       Nuclear
DISPATCH:   Baseload

TIMELINE:
1965 -      Construction started
1969 -      Plant enters service, making it the oldest
            operating nuclear plant in the United States
1999 -      GPU agreed to sell reactor to AmerGen for $10
            million
2003 -      Exelon bought AmerGen in 2003
2005 -      Exelon applied with the NRC to extend the
            operating license before the license was to
            expire in 2009
2009 -      NRC renewed the reactor's original 40-year
            operating license for another 20 years
2010 -      Exelon agreed with New Jersey to shut reactor
            in 2019 to avoid building cooling towers
2019 -      Oyster Creek reactor to shut
2029 -      Operating license expires

 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
