FirstEnergy Beaver 2 reactor back online after refueling outage
May 23, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

FirstEnergy Beaver 2 reactor back online after refueling outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp’s 904-megawatt Unit 2 at the Beaver Valley nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania returned to service on Friday after the startup was interrupted on Tuesday because of a problem with a steam generator while it was preparing to exit a refueling outage.

“The plant is currently operating at 20 percent power and is expected to increase power throughout the weekend,” a statement from the company said on Friday.

The unit was shut down on April 21 for the refueling and maintenance outage.

The company expects to replace the unit’s three steam generators and reactor head in 2017, the statement said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania TOWN: Shippingport in Beaver County, some 35 miles (56 km) northwest of Pittsburgh OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear OWNER(S): FirstEnergy CAPACITY: 1,806 MW UNIT(S): - Unit 1 - 892-MW Westinghouse pressurized water

reactor (PWR)

- Unit 2 - 914-MW Westinghouse PWR FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1976 - Unit 1 entered service 1987 - Unit 2 entered service 2007 - FirstEnergy filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory

Commission to renew the reactors’ original 40-year

operating licenses for another 20 years 2009 - NRC renewed operating licenses 2036 - Unit 1 license expires 2047 - Unit 2 license expires (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
