March 21, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

Utah Intermountain 2 coal plant expected back on late April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Intermountain Power Agency’s 900-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the Intermountain coal-fired plant in Utah will likely return to service by about April 29, a spokesman at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) said Thursday.

The unit shut for planned maintenance by March 16.

LADWP buys about 44.8 percent of the power from the 1,800-MW plant.

The rest of the power is sold to municipal utilities in Southern California and Utah, cooperative utilities in Utah and one investor-owned power company in Utah, PacifiCorp’s Utah Power & Light Co.

PacifiCorp is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co.

The plant is owned by 23 Utah municipalities that own electric utilities.

Earlier this week, LADWP announced plans to end its use of coal in part by working with the Intermountain Power Agency to shut the two 900-MW coal-fired units at Intermountain and build a new combined cycle natural gas plant at the site by 2025.

