NPPD Nebraska Cooper nuclear reactor back at full power

June 9 (Reuters) - Nebraska Public Power District’s 766-megawatt Cooper nuclear power plant in Nebraska returned to full power by early Monday from 25 percent power early Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Nebraska COUNTY: Nemaha TOWN: Brownville, about 80 miles (128 km) southeast of

Lincoln, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Corp’s Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): NPPD CAPACITY: 766 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1974 Plant enters service 2003 NPPD hires Entergy to manage the plant until 2014

when the original 40-year operating license

expires 2008 NPPD files with NRC to renew the original

operating license for an additional 20 years 2010 NPPD extends Entergy contract to operate the

plant until 2029 2010 NRC renews Cooper license for 20 years 2034 Plant license to expire (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)