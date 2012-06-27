FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-NRG Texas Limestone 1 coal unit ramping up
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-NRG Texas Limestone 1 coal unit ramping up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc's 831-megawatt
(MW) Unit 1 at the Limestone coal-fired power plant in Texas was
online and increasing output on Wednesday to meet rising
afternoon power demand, according to sources familiar with the
plant's operation. 
    NRG told regulators in a filing that the Unit 1 turbine
tripped overnight after a drop in pressure during maintenance to
change the turbine lube oil.
    Texas is in the middle of a weeklong heat wave with
temperatures in the triple digits across much of the state and
peak power demand breaking June records as homes and businesses
crank up air conditioners to escape the heat. 
---------------------------------------------------------   
 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                  
STATE:      Texas                  
COUNTY:     Limestone                  
TOWN:       Jewett, about 120 miles (190 km) northwest of  
            Houston                  
OPERATOR:   NRG Energy Inc                  
OWNER(S):   NRG Energy Inc                  
CAPACITY:   1,689 MW                  
UNITS:      Unit 1 - 831 MW                  
            Unit 2 - 858 MW                  
FUEL:       Lignite/Powder River Basin Coal                  
DISPATCH:   Baseload                  
                 
TIMELINE:                  
1985 -      Unit 1 begins operation                  
1986 -      Unit 2 begins operation                  
2004 -      CenterPoint Energy sells Limestone, other plants    
            to Texas Genco LLC, owned by four private equity    
            firms                  
2005 -      NRG purchases Texas Genco LLC for $8.3 billion      
2006 -      NRG seeks air permit for 800-MW Limestone 3         
2009 -      NRG obtains air permit for Limestone 3 but delays  
            decision to construct due to market conditions

