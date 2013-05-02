NRG California Marsh Landing natgas-fired plant enters service

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc said its 720-megawatt (MW) Marsh Landing natural gas-fired peaking plant in Northern California entered service Wednesday. The plant, which can supply power for up to 650,000 homes, is located near Antioch, California, about 45 miles (72 km) east-northeast of San Francisco. NRG said the fast-start technology employed by the plant would support the integration of new renewable energy sources that are expected to come online in the next decade. Employee-owned U.S. construction firm Kiewit Corp led the construction team that built the plant on budget and on schedule in time for the peak summer air conditioning season, NRG said. During the peak period of construction, the project created nearly 600 jobs, NRG said. California power company PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas and Electric Co will buy the entire output of the new plant through a 10-year power purchase agreement. With the new Marsh Landing plant on line, NRG said it could immediately retire two less-efficient, 1960s-era units at its adjacent 672-MW Contra Costa power plant that relies on once-through cooling. California wants power companies to stop using once through cooling over the next several years in part to protect aquatic life. Once through cooling uses water in a single pass through the plant to remove heat from industrial equipment. The new units, which are air cooled, will add 50 MW of power capacity over the old Contra Costa units with less environmental impact and lower emissions, NRG said. In addition, the fast start technology will allow the new units to reach full capacity in minutes where it took the old Contra Costa units hours, NRG said.