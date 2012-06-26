FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRG natgas power plant has malfunction, MW reduced
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 10:12 PM / 5 years ago

NRG natgas power plant has malfunction, MW reduced

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc's W A Parish coal
and natural gas-fired power plant near Houston, Texas, reported
a combustion control system malfunction, which resulted in
reduction of load megawatts at its 552-megawatt natural
gas-fired Unit 4, according to a filing with Texas pollution
regulators.
    The company said the malfunction on Tuesday resulted in
opacity emissions from the Unit 4 boiler and stack.
----------------------------------------------------------  
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE   
STATE:      Texas  
COUNTY:     Fort Bend about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of  
            Houston  
OPERATOR:   NRG  
OWNER(S):   NRG  
CAPACITY:   3,664 MW       
UNIT(S):    1 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine  
            2 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine  
            3 - 273 MW natural gas steam turbine  
            4 - 552 MW natural gas steam turbine  
            5 - 648 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
 
                turbine  
            6 - 653 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
 
                turbine  
            7 - 577 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
 
                turbine  
            8 - 610 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
 
                turbine  
            GT1 - 13 MW natural gas turbine  
FUEL:       Coal and natural gas  
DISPATCH:   Baseload, load following and peaking  
       
TIMELINE:       
1958 -      Units 1 and 2 enter service  
1961 -      Unit 3 enters service  
1967 -      GT1 enters service   
1968 -      Unit 4 enters service  
1977 -      Unit 5 enters service  
1978 -      Unit 6 enters service  
1980 -      Unit 7 enters service  
1982 -      Unit 8 enters service

 (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
