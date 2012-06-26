NRG natgas power plant has malfunction, MW reduced

June 26 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc's W A Parish coal and natural gas-fired power plant near Houston, Texas, reported a combustion control system malfunction, which resulted in reduction of load megawatts at its 552-megawatt natural gas-fired Unit 4, according to a filing with Texas pollution regulators. The company said the malfunction on Tuesday resulted in opacity emissions from the Unit 4 boiler and stack. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Fort Bend about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Houston OPERATOR: NRG OWNER(S): NRG CAPACITY: 3,664 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine 2 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine 3 - 273 MW natural gas steam turbine 4 - 552 MW natural gas steam turbine 5 - 648 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam turbine 6 - 653 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam turbine 7 - 577 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam turbine 8 - 610 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam turbine GT1 - 13 MW natural gas turbine FUEL: Coal and natural gas DISPATCH: Baseload, load following and peaking TIMELINE: 1958 - Units 1 and 2 enter service 1961 - Unit 3 enters service 1967 - GT1 enters service 1968 - Unit 4 enters service 1977 - Unit 5 enters service 1978 - Unit 6 enters service 1980 - Unit 7 enters service 1982 - Unit 8 enters service (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)