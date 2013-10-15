FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-PG&E cuts California Diablo Canyon 1 unit to 50 pct power
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 4:59 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-PG&E cuts California Diablo Canyon 1 unit to 50 pct power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - California power company PG&E Corp
 said it reduced the 1,122-megawatt Unit 1 at the Diablo
Canyon nuclear power plant to 50 percent power on Monday to work
on a feedwater pump.
    The company said in an email on Tuesday that it decided to
reduce Unit 1 after one of two main feedwater pumps
malfunctioned.
    Feedwater pumps are part of the non-nuclear, steam side of
the plant. Their purpose is to increase the pressure of water
high enough to enter the steam generator.
    PG&E said that in addition to the two main feedwater pumps,
there are three backup auxiliary feedwater pumps.
    The company did not say when the unit would return to full
power.
    Unit 2 continued to operate at full power, the company said.
    
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    
STATE:     California   
COUNTY:    San Luis Obispo County   
TOWN:      Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest   
           of Los Angeles   
OPERATOR:  PG&E   
OWNER(S):  PG&E   
CAPACITY:  2,240 MW   
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
           2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
FUEL:      Nuclear   
DISPATCH:  Baseload   
   
TIMELINE:   
1968 -     Start of plant construction   
1985 -     Unit 1 enters commercial service   
1986 -     Unit 2 enters commercial service
2009 -     PG&E files with NRC to renew original 40 year
           operating licenses for 20 additional years
2024 -     Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed   
2025 -     Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.