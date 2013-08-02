FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portland General says Oregon Boardman coal plant back online
August 2, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Portland General says Oregon Boardman coal plant back online

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oregon power company Portland General Electric Co said on Friday its 585-megawatt Boardman coal-fired power plant in Oregon returned to service on July 31, while its 740-MW Colstrip 4 coal unit in Montana could remain shut for the rest of 2013.

Both coal plants shut on July 1 for unplanned repairs.

Boardman experienced a “thermal hammer” event in the cold reheat line, causing structural damage, Portland General said in a federal filing. Portland General owns 65 percent of Boardman.

Other Boardman owners are Idacorp’s Idaho Power (10 percent), Power Resources Cooperative (10 percent) and BA Leasing BSC (15 percent).

Colstrip 4, which is operated by a unit of Pennsylvania power company PPL Inc, experienced vibration and rotor issues. Portland General owns 20 percent of Colstrip 4.

Other Colstrip 4 owners are PPL, NorthWestern Energy , privately held Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp and Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s PacifiCorp, according to PPL’s website.

Portland General estimates 2013 replacement power costs for the two plants combined to be between $10 million and $12 million.

The estimated repair costs are expected to be about $10 million for Boardman and $30 million to $40 million for Colstrip Unit 4.

Insurance recovery of repair costs is subject to a $2.5 million deductible at each plant; insurance carriers have been notified of potential claims, Portland General said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
