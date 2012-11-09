FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PPL shuts Susquehanna 2 reactor due to control system fault
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

PPL shuts Susquehanna 2 reactor due to control system fault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - PPL Corp said it shut down its
1,190-megawatt Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania on Friday after a computer system that controls the
reactor's water level malfunctioned.
    "Operators manually shut down the reactor when they
identified the malfunction," PPL said in a statement.
    During the outage, employees will address the control system
malfunction and begin a previously scheduled turbine blade
inspection, PPL said.
    Susquehanna 1 continued to operate. 
---------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:      Pennsylvania          
COUNTY:     Luzerne          
TOWN:       Salem Township          
OPERATOR:   PPL Susquehanna LLC          
OWNER(S):   PPL Corp (90 pct)          
            Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)          
CAPACITY:   2,450 MW 
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water         
            reactor          
            2 - 1,190-MW General Electric boiling water         
            reactor         
FUEL:       Nuclear         
DISPATCH:   Baseload      
COST:       $4.1 billion         
      
TIMELINE:          
1983       - Unit 1 enters commercial service          
1985       - Unit 2 enters commercial service          
2008       - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's      
             1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors    
 
             (EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL      
             estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion   
  
2009       - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for  
  
             additional 20 years          
2009-11    - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW      
2013       - NRC expected to decide on construction and 
             operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule 
             is being revised 
2042       - Unit 1 extended license to expire          
2044       - Unit 2 extended license to expire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.