PPL finds source of leak at Pa. Susquehanna 1 reactor

* Power traders see reactor back over weekend

* PPL shut reactor June 19, no restart date set

JUNE 21 (Reuters) - PPL Corp found the source of the small leak at the 1,260-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania and will fix it soon, but it could not say when the unit would return, a plant spokesman said Thursday.

The company shut the reactor on Tuesday due to a small but increasing water leak in the containment.

The leak, which remained in the plant’s containment, posed no danger to plant workers or the public, PPL said.

PPL decided to shut the reactor to fix the leak even though the leak rate did not reach a level that required the company to take the unit offline.

Workers discovered the source of the leak on Tuesday.

In a report to the NRC on Wednesday, the company said the leak was from a welded joint on reactor recirculation piping where a four-inch (10.2 centimeter) flanged pipe for chemical decontamination connects to a 28-inch pipe.

Because the leak constitutes a pressure boundary leakage, the company said in the report it was required to take the reactor from mode 3 to mode 4 within 36 hours as per the plant’s technical specifications.

The plant spokesman said workers removed some insulation to find the leak and were preparing to fix it but could not say when the plant would return to service.

Some power traders guessed it would return over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Unit 2 at Susquehanna was operating at full power Thursday morning, according to the NRC’s plant status report.

------------------------------------------------------ PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)

Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) CAPACITY: 2,450 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,190-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $4.1 billion TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA’s

1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors

(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL

estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for

additional 20 years 2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2013 - NRC expected to decide on construction and

operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule

is being revised 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire