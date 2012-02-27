FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progress NC Brunswick 1 reactor to refuel early
February 27, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 6 years ago

Progress NC Brunswick 1 reactor to refuel early

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Progress Energy Inc's 
938-megawatt Unit 1 at the Brunswick nuclear power plant in
North Carolina will not restart from an unplanned outage and
instead will begin a refueling outage a few days early than
scheduled, a company spokesman said on Monday. 	
    The unit shut Thursday after a problem with the power supply
for the plant's emergency core cooling system.	
    The spokesman said repairs needed following the unplanned
shutdown have been completed and Brunswick 1 is transitioning to
the refueling outage work schedule which had been scheduled to
begin later this week.  	
    Meanwhile, Brunswick 2, rated at 920 MW, was operating at
full power Monday.  	
----------------------------------------------------------------
 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE  	
STATE:      North Carolina   	
COUNTY:     Brunswick   	
TOWN:       Southport   	
OPERATOR:   Progress Energy Carolinas   	
OWNER(S):   Progress (81.67 pct)   	
            North Carolina Eastern Municipal (18.33 pct)   	
CAPACITY:   1,858 MW   	
UNIT(S):    1 - 938-MW General Electric boiling water reactor   	
            2 - 920-MW General Electric boiling water reactor   	
FUEL:       Nuclear        	
DISPATCH:   Baseload   	
COST:       $2.49 billion in 2007 U.S. dollars   	
TIMELINE:   	
1977        -Unit 1 enters commercial service   	
1975        -Unit 2 enters commercial service   	
2002-2005   -Progress added 244 MW in new capacity at Units 1   	
             and 2 through uprates   	
2006        -NRC renews original 40 year operating licenses for 
 	
             an additional 20 years   	
2034        -Unit 2 license expires   	
2036        -Unit 1 license expires

