Progress NC Brunswick 1 reactor to refuel early

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Progress Energy Inc's 938-megawatt Unit 1 at the Brunswick nuclear power plant in North Carolina will not restart from an unplanned outage and instead will begin a refueling outage a few days early than scheduled, a company spokesman said on Monday. The unit shut Thursday after a problem with the power supply for the plant's emergency core cooling system. The spokesman said repairs needed following the unplanned shutdown have been completed and Brunswick 1 is transitioning to the refueling outage work schedule which had been scheduled to begin later this week. Meanwhile, Brunswick 2, rated at 920 MW, was operating at full power Monday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: North Carolina COUNTY: Brunswick TOWN: Southport OPERATOR: Progress Energy Carolinas OWNER(S): Progress (81.67 pct) North Carolina Eastern Municipal (18.33 pct) CAPACITY: 1,858 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 938-MW General Electric boiling water reactor 2 - 920-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $2.49 billion in 2007 U.S. dollars TIMELINE: 1977 -Unit 1 enters commercial service 1975 -Unit 2 enters commercial service 2002-2005 -Progress added 244 MW in new capacity at Units 1 and 2 through uprates 2006 -NRC renews original 40 year operating licenses for an additional 20 years 2034 -Unit 2 license expires 2036 -Unit 1 license expires