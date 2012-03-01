FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Texas 2 reactor to return by mid-April
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

South Texas 2 reactor to return by mid-April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The 1,280-megawatt Unit 2
at the South Texas Project nuclear station in Texas is expected
to be back in service by mid-April, well before the state's peak
electric demand, NRG Energy officials told investors this week. 	
    The unit has been shut since Nov. 29, when the main
generator malfunctioned due to a ground fault that resulted in
damage to rotor and stator coils, South Texas Nuclear Operating
Co officials said previously. 	
    The 72 coils have been replaced and the damaged rotor is
being refurbished at a Siemens facility in North Carolina.
 	
    The Texas grid agency and regulators are watching the
state's generating supply after a heatwave in 2011 sent electric
demand soaring, straining resources. The grid operator was
forced to curtail power to some industrial customers on certain
days, but avoided rolling outages. 	
    The 1,280-MW Unit 1 has continued operating at 	
full power.   	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
   	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE             	
STATE:      Texas             	
COUNTY:     Matagorda             	
TOWN:       Bay City, 90 miles (145 km) south of Houston       	
OPERATOR:   STP Nuclear Operating Co             	
OWNERS:     NRG Energy, 44 percent; City of San       	
            Antonio's CPS Energy, 40 percent; City of Austin's 	
            Austin Energy, 16 percent       	
CAPACITY:   2,700 MW             	
UNITS:      1 - 1,280 MW pressurized water reactor           	
            2 - 1,280 MW pressurized water reactor          	
FUEL:       Nuclear             	
DISPATCH:   Baseload      	
                 	
TIMELINE:        	
1976 -      Start of plant construction             	
1988 -      Unit 1 enters commercial operation             	
1989 -      Unit 2 enters commercial operation             	
2007 -      NRG files license application to build two new   	
            Advanced Boiling Water Reactors (ABWR) at the site  	
2010 -      STP files application to renew operating licenses  	
            for units 1 and 2 for an additional 20 years      	
2011 -      NRG ends investment in new reactors after   	
            Fukushima accident; COL process continues   	
2011 -      Regulators approve amended ABWR design   	
2027 -      Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed      	
2028 -      Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.