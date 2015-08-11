FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TVA a step closer to the newest U.S. nuke plant operating license
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

TVA a step closer to the newest U.S. nuke plant operating license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said on Tuesday it successfully completed important functional testing on its new Watts Bar Unit 2 nuclear reactor in Spring City, Tennessee.

The latest round of tests were run under a normal operational environment over a period of eight weeks, TVA said. A series of various functional testing is required to apply for an operating license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission before fuel can be loaded into the reactor.

The commission had voted to delegate authority to the office of the director for Nuclear Reactor Regulation to issue the license, pending applicable regulatory requirements being met, TVA said in May.

The 1,150-MW Watts reactor, which the company started building in the 1970s before stopping construction in the 1980s due to lower energy demand, will be the country’s first new reactor since 1996 when Watts Bar 1 entered service.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.