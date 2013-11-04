FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tri-State sees Colorado Craig 1 coal unit back in mid-December
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Tri-State sees Colorado Craig 1 coal unit back in mid-December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. power cooperative Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association Inc expects the 428-megawatt Unit 1 at its Craig coal-fired, power station in Colorado to return to service in mid-December.

The unit shut on Sept. 7 when water caused significant damage.

The company said in a release last week it moved up a planned 2014 minor spring outage to take advantage of the downtime while workers fix the turbine.

The company said when the unit returns in mid-December, it should be well positioned to operate until its next scheduled major outage in 2016.

The company said workers from General Electric Co are rebuilding the high pressure/intermediate pressure steam path components and rewinding the generator.

There are three 428-MW units at the 1,304-MW Craig plant, which is located in northwestern Colorado.

On its website, Tri-State said it operates the Craig plant and owns all of Unit 3. Units 1 and 2 are owned by Tri-State and four other regional utilities.

The company did not name the other utilities on its website and officials were not immediately available for comment.

Tri-State supplies power to about 1.5 million customers through its member distribution systems in Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and New Mexico.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
