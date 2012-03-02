FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tenn. nuclear plant cuts output as storms hit power lines
March 2, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tenn. nuclear plant cuts output as storms hit power lines

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates unit status, adds power outages)	
    HOUSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Storm damage to transmission lines in
Tennessee on Friday forced operators to reduce the output of the Tennessee
Valley Authority's 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant to 70
percent from full power, TVA said. 	
    More than 57,000 customers of public power agencies in the TVA service area 
were without power Friday evening in north Alabama, western Kentucky and
southeast Tennessee, the power supplier said. 	
    "We had tornadoes that touched down in our area," a TVA spokesman said. 	
    TVA said the severe weather initially knocked out 11 high-voltage
transmission lines in northern Alabama and southeastern Tennessee, including
some 500-kilovolt lines.  One line has been returned to service and all TVA
customer connections have been restored.	
    TVA said its transmission system is stable and activated its transmission
emergency center to assess damage.  	
    Sequoyah 1 has been shut since late February to refuel. 	
    TVA's Watts Barr 1 reactor in Spring City, Tenn., and the three units at the
Browns Ferry station near Athens, Ala, continued to operate at 100 percent, TVA
said. 	
    More storms are forecast in the region Friday evening, TVA said. 	
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    
STATE:      Tennessee     
COUNTY:     Hamilton     
TOWN:       Soddy-Daisy     
OPERATOR:   TVA     
OWNER(S):   TVA     
CAPACITY:   2,278 MW       
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 	
            2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
COST:       $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009 	
        
TIMELINE:     
1969-80 -   Plant built     
1981 -      Unit 1 starts commercial service     
1982 -      Unit 2 starts commercial service     
2013 -      TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year    	
            operating license for an additional 20 years in the  	
            spring     
2020 -      Unit 1 operating license expires     
2021 -      Unit 2 operating license expires	
	
 (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston)

