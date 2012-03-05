FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TVA's Tenn. Sequoyah reactor at 82 pct after tornadoes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

TVA's Tenn. Sequoyah reactor at 82 pct after tornadoes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The Tennessee Valley Authority's 1,126-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant was operating at 82 percent early Monday,
according to nuclear regulators,  after being reduced Friday evening when
tornadoes damaged power lines near the plant.	
    Output was trimmed as low as 70 percent from full power Friday after the
storms, then increased to about 80 percent, TVA said. 	
    TVA said as many as 11 high-voltage lines, including some 500-kilovolt
lines, initially were knocked out by the storm. At least three lines returned to
service over the weekend, including one line to the Sequoyah plant. 	
    Friday's fast-moving storms killed at least 39 people in Kentucky, Indiana,
Ohio and Alabama. 	
    TVA said its distribution customers reported restoring power to most
customers able to use it by late Sunday. 	
    Sequoyah 1 has been shut since late February to refuel and no other TVA
nuclear plants were affected by Friday's severe weather.  	
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    
STATE:      Tennessee     
COUNTY:     Hamilton     
TOWN:       Soddy-Daisy     
OPERATOR:   TVA     
OWNER(S):   TVA     
CAPACITY:   2,278 MW       
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 	
            2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
COST:       $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009 	
        
TIMELINE:     
1969-80 -   Plant built     
1981 -      Unit 1 starts commercial service     
1982 -      Unit 2 starts commercial service     
2013 -      TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year    	
            operating license for an additional 20 years in the  	
            spring     
2020 -      Unit 1 operating license expires     
2021 -      Unit 2 operating license expires

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.