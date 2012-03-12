FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TVA's Sequoyah 2 reactor at full power after storm
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 6 years ago

TVA's Sequoyah 2 reactor at full power after storm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Tennessee Valley Authority
 said its 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear
plant returned to full power as a transmission line was returned
to service on Sunday after tornadoes damaged power lines near
the plant on March 2.	
    Three more lines were still out of service, the company said
in a statement on Monday.	
    Output was trimmed as low as 70 percent after the storms,
then increased to about 80 percent, TVA had said earlier.
 	
-----------------------------------------------------------  	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE     	
STATE:      Tennessee      	
COUNTY:     Hamilton      	
TOWN:       Soddy-Daisy      	
OPERATOR:   TVA      	
OWNER(S):   TVA      	
CAPACITY:   2,278 MW        	
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 
 	
            2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 
    	
FUEL:       Nuclear      	
DISPATCH:   Baseload      	
COST:       $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009   	
         	
TIMELINE:      	
1969-80 -   Plant built      	
1981 -      Unit 1 starts commercial service      	
1982 -      Unit 2 starts commercial service      	
2013 -      TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year     	
            operating license for an additional 20 years in the 
  	
            spring      	
2020 -      Unit 1 operating license expires      	
2021 -      Unit 2 operating license expires	
	
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.