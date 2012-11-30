FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire damages transformer at Westar Kansas Gordon Evans plant
November 30, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Fire damages transformer at Westar Kansas Gordon Evans plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A fire damaged a transformer at one unit of Kansas power company Westar Energy Inc’s 835-megawatt (MW) Gordon Evans natural gas and oil-fired power plant, a company spokeswoman said Friday.

The unit was shut for planned maintenance at the time of the fire early on Thursday and there were no injuries, company spokeswoman Gina Penzig said.

She could not say when the unit would return to service but noted it was a plant used mostly during the hot summer air conditioning season and sometimes during the cold winter heating season.

The transformer fire did not cause customers to lose power.

The plant is in Sedgwick County about 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Wichita, the largest city in Kansas.

There are several units at Gordon Evans, including the 153-MW gas/oil Unit 1 steam turbine, which entered service in 1961, the 384-MW gas/oil Unit 2 steam turbine (1967), the 74-MW gas/oil GT1 gas turbine (2000), the 71-MW gas/oil GT2 gas turbine (2000) and the 150-MW gas/oil GT3 gas turbine (2001).

