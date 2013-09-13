Kansas Wolf Creek nuclear reactor shut for equipment repairs

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp shut the 1,175-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas by early Thursday from full power early Wednesday due to equipment problems.

In a report to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday, the company said it had shut plant due to the loss of cooling to switchgear rooms.

The company did not say when the unit was likely to return to service.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Kansas COUNTY: Coffey TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of

Kansas City OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy

Inc unit (47 percent)

- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Inc

unit (47 percent)

- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 percent) CAPACITY: 1,175 MW UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit enters service 2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory

Commission to renew the original 40-year

operating license for an additional 20 years 2008 - NRC renews operating license 2045 - Unit license expires