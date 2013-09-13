FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wolf Creek looks into Kansas nuclear reactor shutdown
September 13, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wolf Creek looks into Kansas nuclear reactor shutdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp said
Friday it is looking into an equipment problem that led to the
shutdown the 1,175-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in
Kansas by early Thursday from full power early Wednesday.
    A spokeswoman for the plant, Cassandra Bailey, said plant
personnel shut the plant to repair one of the station's air
conditioning units that provides cooling to electrical equipment
located inside the plant.
    She said personnel are investigating the causes of higher
than normal vibration of the unit and its compressor, and will
determine the necessary repairs prior to bringing the plant back
on line.
    She said the company anticipates having a final repair plan
by the end of Friday but could not say when the unit would
return to service.
     
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE          
STATE:      Kansas           
COUNTY:     Coffey           
TOWN:       Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of    
 
            Kansas City           
OPERATOR:   Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp           
OWNER:      - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy
              Inc unit (47 percent)           
            - Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Inc
              unit (47 percent)           
            - Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 percent)           
CAPACITY:   1,175 MW           
UNIT(S):    Westinghouse pressurized water reactor       
FUEL:       Nuclear           
DISPATCH:   Baseload 
          
TIMELINE:           
1985 -      Unit enters service           
2006 -      Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory       
            Commission to renew the original 40-year      
            operating license for an additional 20 years        
 
2008 -      NRC renews operating license           
2045 -      Unit license expires

