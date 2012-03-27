FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kansas reactor restarts after 10-week outage
March 27, 2012

UPDATE 1-Kansas reactor restarts after 10-week outage

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating
Corp's 1,160-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas
exited a 10-week outage and reconnected to the grid on Tuesday,
a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman said.  	
    The unit was producing about 11 percent power by midday,
according to the NRC. 	
    The Wolf Creek reactor shut on Jan. 13 after the failure of
a main generator electrical breaker and an unexplained loss of
power to a startup transformer, the NRC said.   	
    The switchyard was de-energized, meaning the plant lost its 
connection to the electrical power grid. All safety systems
responded and emergency diesel generators automatically powered
safety-related equipment, the NRC said.  	
    Operators declared an "unusual event", the NRC's
lowest-level emergency, due to the loss of offsite power. The
emergency was canceled about three hours later when off-site
power was partially restored.  	
    Wolf Creek's investigation showed foreign material in the
failed breaker that is believed to have been present since the
breaker was new, the NRC said. That breaker and another similar
breaker were replaced. 	
    The startup transformer problem was traced to improper
insulation on a wiring connection which has been repaired, the
NRC spokesman said. 	
    An augmented NRC inspection team went to the plant in late
January to review the trip and Wolf Creek's response. The NRC is
expected to issue that report in early April. 	
---------------------------------------------------------- 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE           	
STATE:      Kansas            	
COUNTY:     Coffey            	
TOWN:       Burlington, about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of   
   	
            Kansas City            	
OPERATOR:   Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp            	
OWNER:      - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy  
 	
              Co (47 pct)            	
            - Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co 	

            - Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct)            	
CAPACITY:   1,160 MW            	
UNIT(S):    Westinghouse pressurized water reactor        	
FUEL:       Nuclear            	
DISPATCH:   Baseload  	
           	
TIMELINE:            	
1985 -      Unit enters service            	
2006 -      Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory       
 	
            Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year    
  	
            operating license for an additional 20 years        
  	
2008 -      NRC renews operating license            	
2045 -      Unit license expires

