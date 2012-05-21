FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xcel restarts TX Harrington 1 after pre-summer work
May 21, 2012

Xcel restarts TX Harrington 1 after pre-summer work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc plans to shut the
339-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the Harrington coal-fired power
plant in Texas between May 20-29, a unit of the Minnesota based
power company told Texas regulators.	
    The company said it would shut the unit for general
maintenance and to prepare for the peak summer air conditioning
season.	
    In another filing with state regulators, the company said it
planned to work on the unit from about May 20-June 9.	
        	
-----------------------------------------------------------     	
     	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE           	
STATE:      Texas           	
COUNTY:     Potter           	
TOWN:       Amarillo about 360 miles (579 km) northwest of	
               Dallas           	
OPERATOR:   Xcel's Southwestern Public Service Co           	
OWNER(S):   Xcel           	
CAPACITY:   1,018 MW           	
UNIT(S):    Unit 1 - 339 MW steam turbine	
            Unit 2 - 339 MW steam turbine	
            Unit 3 - 340 MW steam turbine	
FUEL:       Sub bituminous coal and natural gas           	
DISPATCH:   Baseload           	
           	
TIMELINE:           	
1976 -      Unit 1 enters service           	
1978 -      Unit 2 enters service           	
1980 -      Unit 3 enters service

