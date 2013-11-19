FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 327,000 without power in U.S. Midwest, Canada after storms
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

About 327,000 without power in U.S. Midwest, Canada after storms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - About 327,000 homes and businesses in the
U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada, remained without power on
Tuesday morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night,
according to local power companies.
    There had been over 800,000 outages on Monday morning. 
    Michigan was the hardest-hit state, with more than 260,000
customers still out.
    DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it had about 150,000 customers out, down from over
300,000 at the peak.
    DTE expected it would take several days to restore service
to all homes and businesses.
    Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.
    About 18,000 customers were still out in the Canadian
province of Ontario.
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
 Power Company  State/Province   Out Now
 DTE                  MI         150,000
 CMS                  MI         111,400
 Hydro One            ON          18,600
 AEP                  MI          17,500
 Ameren               IL           9,000
 Duke                 IN           8,200
 AEP                  IN           7,700
 NiSource             IN           3,600
 FirstEnergy          OH           1,700
                                        
                    Total        327,700

